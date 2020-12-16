VW Group’s supervisory board reaffirmed the conglomerate’s commitment to electrification this week. It’ll continue investing in EVs and battery tech while moving Bentley under Audi’s control to consolidate EV efforts. But electric vehicles are already coming from several VW Group brands, including VW itself. It’s eager to expand its ID brand beyond the ID.3 and ID.4 into a full-fledge lineup, which includes the ID.6 spied here.

The new batch of photos captured the concealed crossover continuing its cold-weather testing. The crossover also continues to wear VW’s terrible Peugeot 5008 disguise that attempts to cover the front fascia. VW previewed the ID.6 last year with the ID. Roomzz Concept and the production version won’t stray too far from that. The ID.6 will likely look similar to the rest of the ID lineup introduced so far, with simple and clean design lines. The ID.6 will also ride on the automaker’s MEB electric platform.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.6 Spy Photos

16 Photos

The rear is equally disguised, with decals covering the fascia and taillights. Underneath is a fairly typical crossover hatch and rear end, and it’ll look similar to the ID.4. Unlike the ID.4, though, the ID.6 is rumored to be only available with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. VW will offer two power outputs – 300 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 410 hp (300 kW) – and two battery pack sizes – 77 and 111 kilowatt-hours. That would give the crossover a range of 450 and 600 kilometers (279 and 372 miles), respectively. However, those numbers likely correlate to Europe’s WLTP test cycle.

A full reveal still has to happen before the new model goes on sale. Previous reports had suggested production would begin in 2021, though new rumors point to it now beginning in 2022 in China, where it’ll go on sale first. The US and Europe will receive the new EV sometime after that, though when remains a mystery.