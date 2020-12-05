The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe has been revealed back in October and it's coming with a substantial revamp considering that it's just a facelift. Those changes come at a price, naturally, and we now have the exact figures as discovered by CarsDirect through an early order guide.

According to the website that specializes in price analysis in the United States, the Santa Fe at its base SE trim will start at $28,025 – a $575 increase from the 2020 SE model's current sticker price of $27,450.

The Calligraphy trim, which will be a new addition for the 2021 model year, will reportedly be offered for $43,475. Compared to the current top-spec Limited trim with an all-wheel drivetrain ($40,750), that's a massive $2,725 increase. Of note, all the prices mentioned here come with destination charges.

The price hike for the 2021 model year comes with a hefty amount of changes, though. Apart from the obvious aesthetic updates, and that good-looking Hyundai Palisade-like DRLs, the 2021 Santa Fe is riding on a new platform. The new underpinnings promise better performance, handling, and safety. It also paved the way for the possibility of adding electrified powertrains.

The new Calligraphy trim, which was added to the Palisade this year, offers premium features and upscale materials into the large crossover. These additions include a higher-grade Nappa quilted leather, a revised front grille, premium door/seat accent trim, an eco-suede headliner, a full-color head-up display, expanded ambient lighting, and exclusive 20-inch wheels. It will also get the turbo 2.5-liter engine and all-wheel drive.

As for the rest of the range, the Santa Fe will be the first Hyundai SUV to get a hybrid powertrain. A combination between a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four, a 13-kW starter-generator, and a 44-kW electric motor produces a total power output of 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts) and 195 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque.

Non-hybrid models are expected to reach dealers towards the end of the year, while the Korean-built hybrid 2021 Santa Fe will arrive within the first quarter of 2021. A plugin hybrid model is also coming, though a timeline hasn't been set as of this writing.