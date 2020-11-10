The holidays are closing, and we're sure you'll appreciate every way you could save cash to spend for your family during the festive season. While a lot of automakers have been shelling out incredible discounts for their cars, Ford has employed a nifty payment scheme instead.

For the rest of the year, Ford announced deals for its entire lineup that involves non-payment for 90 days. And yes, you read that right, it's for the entire lineup which includes the 2021 Ford F-150 that's set to arrive at dealerships soon.

This was brought to light by CarsDirect which also confirmed that the full-size truck is part of the new payment scheme. Take note, though, that this is a payment deferral deal, which means that the start of payment will only be moved 90 days forward and will not be completely removed.

On another note, if you plan to finance an F-150 today, you're assured that you'll start paying for the truck in 2021. CarsDirect also noted that the financing APR for up to 36 months is up to 2.9 percent for the truck. Extend that to 48 and 60 months, the APR will increase to 3.9 and 4.9 percent, respectively.

One more thing, CarsDirect discovered additional ways for you to save money on the 2021 F-150. The site mentioned a Ford Credit offering of a $1,000 financing bonus, while the XLT trim can be had with a $1,500 discount when bought in cash. There are hidden bonuses as well, such as an equipment discount of up to $2,250.

Apart from the end of year festivities, Black Friday is also closing in so expect some crazy discounts and payment schemes from automakers and dealerships in the weeks to come.