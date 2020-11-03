The V-Class may not be the fastest or most luxurious Mercedes-Benz but it definitely has all the qualities to proudly wear the three-pointed star emblem. It has even gathered attention from the tuning companies and now the Stuttgart-based automaker is giving it a nice little upgrade to make it an even more attractive member of its family.

For the new model year, at least in some markets, the V-Class is gaining an optional air suspension. The so-called Airmatic chassis ensures constant ground clearance regardless of the load status and road conditions, and uses double, frequency-selective damping control for each wheel.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz V-Class with air suspension

10 Photos

Like many other adaptive suspension systems on the market, the driver of the V-Class can select from different drive modes that control the behavior of the suspension. In Comfort, for example, the van stays at the standard height up to a speed of 68 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour) and when it exceeds that velocity, the suspension automatically lowers by 10 mm. The Lift program, in turn, raises the vehicle by 35 mm with a speed of up to 22 mph (35 kph).

The German manufacturer points out that you can also order the new adaptive air suspension for the all-electric EQV van, as well as for the Marco Polo camper. The smaller Vito and eVito in passenger configurations will also benefit from the new technology. Mercedes promises the air suspension delivers unmatched ride quality in the segment and also helps reduce energy usage at higher speeds.

The V-Class was facelifted last year and gained a new face and several new technologies. Most importantly, it now offers the brand’s efficient four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox. The latest MBUX infotainment system was also part of the update.