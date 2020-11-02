Automakers have paired, partnered, and collaborated with countless industries for special, unique, and one-off products. Aston Martin is no stranger to this, though its latest endeavor is a first for the company. The luxury brand has partnered with renowned architect Sir David Adjaye to bring Aston’s bespoke design inside five luxury New York homes and customize the DBX SUV that’s included with each one of them.

The five homes, located on the 59th and 60th floors at 130 William in New York City, feature a large living and dining area that opens to the outside loggia. The kitchen features blackened oak Italian cabinetry fitted with Gaggenau appliances. Marble is everywhere throughout the kitchen, though it makes appearances elsewhere in the homes. The main bedroom features a cashmere headboard, furniture from Formitalia, and an expansive walk-in closet.

Homes with two or three bedrooms can customize one into a racing simulator room, office, or library. Aston has collaborated with Curv Racing Simulators for the setup. The company will treat those wanting a library or office with “classic contemporary designs and bespoke elements.” Unique features include a classic Eames chair, black wood shelves, and marble walls. Marble also makes its way to the bathroom, where it’s used for the soaking tub and the double vanity sinks. There’s also a walk-in shower and private water closet.

Each home comes with a custom DBX SUV, as well. This is the first time Aston has collaborated with an architect for the look of one of its vehicles, which has paired marble stone inlays with satin walnut wood. The DBX also features solid walnut trim, Parliament Green leatherwork, bronze details, real stone, and black anodized aluminum. Of the five homes, two are penthouses at $10.5 million and $11.5 million. The other three homes cost from $3.98 million to $10 million.