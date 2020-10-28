You can't even place an order for a 2021 Ford Bronco yet, but Hennessey is already announcing its plan to offer the Velociraptor V8 Bronco. The company plans to build just 24 of them for the 2021 model year, and each one would sell for $225,000 plus vehicle shipping costs

There's a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood making 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) that attaches to Ford's 10-speed automatic. This is quite an upgrade over the production model's twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost with 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. Hennessey estimates the Velociraptor Bronco can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

53 Photos

Other than the supercharged V8, Hennessey fits its Bronco with a new hood with a vent at the front for sucking in air. There's also an air-to-water intercooler, high-flow air induction, and upgraded fuel system. The gases exit out of an upgraded stainless steel exhaust.

The company also upgrades the suspension and fits a larger wheel-and-tire package. There are new front and rear bumpers with LED lighting. The interior has a custom leather upholstery.

"Over the past two years, we have built over 70 Gen 2 Ford Raptors for our customers by removing the EcoBoost V6 and replacing it with the same 750 HP supercharged 5.0 V8. I wanted to build the ultimate Ford Bronco for myself and for our customers," said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. "The 2021 Bronco may be one of the most highly desired vehicles since the introduction of the Ford GT. We look forward to taking the new Bronco to the next level and beyond."

The Hennessey Velociraptor V8 Bronco will be available for either the two- or four-door body. Folks can order one either directly from Hennessey or through authorized Hennessey/Ford dealers. The modified SUV comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.