The Infiniti QX60 hits the road in these spy shots. The engineers clearly don't want us to get a good look because they cover it with ample camouflage.

In front, it's easiest to see the design cues from the QX60 Monograph. There are narrow, pointy headlights at the upper corners of the nose. Just a sliver of the wide grille mesh is visible, but it's enough to see the resemblance to the concept. There are jagged crossbars in the lower fascia with a metallic finish, rather than being black on the Monograph.

Gallery: 2022 Infiniti QX60 spy shots

12 Photos

Along the side, the general silhouette matches up to the concept. The major alteration is that there are exposed door handles rather than sitting flush on the QX60 Monograph.

It's hard to discern if the wraparound taillights carryover because there's so much camouflage, but we suspect that they are there. The covering conceals whether other elements are on the production model like the metallic trim on the lower corners of the bumper.

We already have a pretty good look inside of the new QX60. The layout includes a wide screen on top of the center stack. There are narrow HVAC vents and then a control panel. The console includes the shift-by-wire handle, various buttons, and a rotary knob.

The new QX60's powertrain is still a mystery. The leading contenders are carrying over the current 3.5-liter V6 or using the variable-compression, 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the QX50 where it makes 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts). Other possibilities, especially for higher-grade trims, are the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 300 hp (224 kW) from the Q50 or new 3.8-liter V6 with 310 hp (231 kW) from the Frontier pickup.

The production version of the new QX60 will debut in 2021. It'll be on sale for the 2022 model year.