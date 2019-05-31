The pig that is the 2019 Infiniti QX60 gets a coat of lipstick with the introduction of the new Limited trim. The $64,095 model (including $995 in destination and handling) costs a whopping $18,750 more than the entry-level QX60 Pure. However, it’s just $5,000 more than a loaded QX60 Luxe.



What does that coin net buyers? Along with every bit of a kit offered on the QX60 save for all-wheel-drive (a $2,000 option), the Limited adds a handful of stylish details to both the exterior and interior. Click through to see the specific features that make the QX60 Limited stand out from its lesser stablemates.

To Infiniti And Beyond: