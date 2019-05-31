We take a deep dive into the QX60's new top-of-the-line trim.
The pig that is the 2019 Infiniti QX60 gets a coat of lipstick with the introduction of the new Limited trim. The $64,095 model (including $995 in destination and handling) costs a whopping $18,750 more than the entry-level QX60 Pure. However, it’s just $5,000 more than a loaded QX60 Luxe.
What does that coin net buyers? Along with every bit of a kit offered on the QX60 save for all-wheel-drive (a $2,000 option), the Limited adds a handful of stylish details to both the exterior and interior. Click through to see the specific features that make the QX60 Limited stand out from its lesser stablemates.