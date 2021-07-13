The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the latest in the brand's growing lineup of updated products. The luxury crossover gains a sharp new exterior design, a nicer interior with modern tech, and now as we know, a price that reflects those fresh elements.

The base Infiniti QX60 Pure costs $46,850 (not including $1,025 for destination) and comes with standard features like heated "Zero Gravity" front seats with lumbar support, 18-inch wheels, a 60/40-split folding second-row bench, and a 3.5-liter V6 with 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts), which is the lone engine offering across the board. All-wheel drive is available on all trims, and it's a $2,000 option on all but the range-topping Autograph model, which asks $2,900 for all-wheel drive.

Moving up to the Luxe model adds 20-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, ProPilot Assist active safety tech, traffic-sign recognition, and more. That model starts at $52,900 and all-wheel drive brings the price up to $54,900.

The Sensory trim adds a few more upscale elements to the mix, things like in-seat massagers for the front driver and passenger, a power-return third row, ambient lighting, an air purifier, Bose audio with 17 speakers, and more come standard on this model. The QX60 Sensory starts at $56,350.

At the top of the range is the Autograph, which is a brand-new trim for 2022. This model gets quilted leather throughout, captain's chairs in the second row, a 10.8-inch head-up display, black roof rails, and a Smart Rearview Mirror. The price of entry for the QX60 Autograph is $60,350, while all-wheel drive puts the price at $63,250.

Trim Price Pure $46,850 Pure AWD $48,850 Luxe $52,900 Luxe AWD $54,900 Sensory $56,350 Sensory AWD $58,350 Autograph $60,350 Autograph AWD $63,250

Beyond that, Infiniti keeps the QX60's options list relatively slim. There are only five available add-ons, ranging from an upgraded audio system to premium paint, and even a tow package for an extra $900.