If for whatever reason you’re thinking the base Mercedes-AMG GT is underpowered at “only” 469 hp, we’ve got some good news to share. For the 2021 model year, the entry-level variant comes with an upgraded configuration of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. It now makes a healthy 523 hp or 54 more than before.

As if the horsepower hike wasn’t impressive enough, torque is up by 29 pound-feet to 494 lb-ft. For the sake of comparison, the midrange 2020 AMG GT C has 550 hp and 502 lb-ft, so the output difference between the two has drastically decreased for 2021. However, Mercedes USA isn't saying anything about the hotter GT C and GT R for the time being.

As a result of the added oomph, the AMG GT now needs 3.7 seconds to complete the 0-60 mph run or 0.2s less than before. Flat out, it will do 194 mph in the case of the coupe and a marginally lower 193 mph for the roadster due to its slightly increased weight. Both retain the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission sending the increased power to the wheels.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition

8 Photos

To sweeten the deal, Mercedes is adding standard kit to the base AMG GT with the model year changeover. There’s now the AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers, rear electronic limited-slip differential, and high-performance composite brakes with red calipers. Rounding off the enlarged list of standard equipment are the lithium-ion starter battery and “Race” drive mode.

Pictured here is another important novelty the 2021MY brings – the Stealth Edition. Available for both coupe and roadster body styles, the special version comes as its name implies with an all-black design to enable a sinister look. Go for the coupe and you’ll get a carbon fiber roof while the roadster will feature a black fabric top. Aside from the standard black paint, customers can also order the car in two different shades of gray.

The Stealth Edition bundles the AMG Exterior Night Package with black brake calipers and a dark chrome treatment for the Panamericana grille, while the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels have a matte black look. Inside, the AMG Interior Night Package further contributes to the car’s predominantly black theme, and there’s a special plaque on the center console denoting it’s not a run-of-the-mill GT.

Mercedes-AMG will have the 2021 GT in standard and Stealth Edition flavors on sale early 2021 in the United States, with pricing to be announced closer to launch. It would appear we’ll have to wait a bit more to learn about the US-spec Black Series, which uses the most powerful AMG V8 ever made, a flat-plane-crank unit with 720 hp. Expect the price tag to match the engine’s colossal output seeing as how the Black Series costs €335,240 in Germany or nearly three times the starting price of the base GT.