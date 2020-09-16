Mitsubishi is probably not the first brand that comes to mind when talking about campers. Yes, the company has some great adventure vehicles but we’ve seen just a few of them used as platforms for custom RV builds. And that’s a shame because - as this video proves - some Mitsus are absolutely awesome for camper mods.

What you see here is a 2006 Mitsubishi Canter. It’s not your typical truck but rather a light-duty commercial vehicle, which means it’s bigger, heavier, and more robust than a pickup. The Canter is one of the company’s most popular commercial vehicles globally with thousands of sales in countries like Japan, Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Indonesia, Iran, as well as the United States.

This particular example is a bit special. In place of the four-cylinder diesel engine that was very underpowered according to the owner, there’s a supercharged LS3 V8. And boy - it sounds great and gives the custom camper the power it needs for long journeys. Oh, and you can actually drift it.

The living area of this camper is actually bigger than what you’d expect when looking from the outside. There’s a foldable bed for two, a lot of storage compartments, a sink, a fridge, a TV, and… well, that’s it. This is basically everything you’ll need on a vacation and this camper has it all on board.

As you’ll see in the video, this is definitely not the shiniest and prettiest camper but that’s exactly what we like about it. After all, adventure vehicles and campers, in general, are made to be used and to help you explore new destinations.