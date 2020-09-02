Ford has promised to offer hundreds of factory-backed accessories for the 2021 Bronco, but the automaker has only shown a few of them. New information suggests the Blue Oval is prepping an online reveal for the bounty of parts.

"We can do a virtual event and get a really good impact," Ford Chief Product Development & Purchasing Officer Hau Thai-Tang told Muscle Cars & Trucks.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Trail Rig, Bronco Fishing Guide, Bronco Sport Trail Rig, Bronco Sport Tow RZR, and Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol concepts

20 Photos

Unfortunately, the exec didn't offer any further details about the plans. With the SEMA Show canceled for this year, it's conceivable that Ford could choose the event's normal November date to hold its Bronco accessory unveiling. The timing would also work well because the Blue Oval intends to start converting reservations for the SUV into actual orders in December.

Debuting the range of accessories before beginning to take orders could mean some serious money-making for Ford and its dealers because the extra equipment often comes at a high profit margin. With over 230,000 reservations so far, that's a lot of cash potentially to leave on the table.

Ford showed off the Bronco's accessories with its five Adventure concepts that showed off different themes for customizing the SUV. The Trail Rig was an off-roader with tube doors, a winch roof rack, light bar, and recovery boards. The Fishing Guide had a fishing rod holder and first-row soft top.

For the Bronco Sport, Ford a version of the Trail Rig for the smaller crossover. There was also the Tow RZR with a hitch to haul a Polaris RZR XP Turbo 1000 side-by-side. The Adventure Patrol took a different direction than the rest by prepping the vehicle for off-road rescues.

There will be around 200 factory accessories available for the Bronco, and there will be over 100 for the Bronco Sport. This extensive array of equipment means that buyers should be able to setup the models for whatever they intend to do with them.