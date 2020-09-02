Slammed cars are a pretty common sight in the Philippines, as are tuned cars and aftermarket upgrades. It's part of its car culture. In fact, there's a Facebook page that provides information on which establishments in the Southeast Asian country offer safe parking ramp for lowered cars. For a country with relatively bad roads and frequent flooding, that reeks of irony and says a lot about the dedication of the owners of these lowered cars.

One perfect example is shown in this video, posted by ViralHog on Youtube as sent by the owner himself. As you can see (video embedded on top), the owner of this lowered 2021 Hyundai Accent had to remove and replace his bumper every time he goes in and out of his driveway.

Apparently, the ramp for the driveway isn't safe for this lowered sedan, which prompts the owner to do this arduous task. If this isn't a classic display of dedication, I don't' know what is.

The video above came with a short description from the owner himself, which read:

I'm into lowered cars. I have big wheels and low profile tires but the problem is the ramp is not that good. That's why every time I go in or out of the house, I remove my bumper. Many will say, "Why lower it that much? You're making it too hard." And yes, that's it. I want to prove that I will do everything, no matter how hard it gets, as long as I'm happy with it and I love what I do, I will never stop. And I think that what's dedication is.

How about you? How far would you go to keep your car's style? And more importantly, don't you think this dude should just upgrade his ramp instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.