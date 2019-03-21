With hybrid and EV options more abundant than ever, buyers have no shortage of efficient vehicles to choose from in 2019. But even without the aid of battery power or electric motors, gas and diesel engines in modern vehicles are exceedingly efficient. Cars like the Mitsubishi Mirage nearly skim the 40 mile-per-gallon mark, in some cases. So, for those looking to save and not settle for a hybrid or EV, we've pieced together a list of the 10 most fuel-efficient, non-hybrid or electric cars of 2019, along with their manufacturer-suggested base prices.

With fuel economy estimates supplied by the EPA, we see that all ten cars achieve over 40 miles per gallon on the highway. The Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, surprisingly, is the most highway-friendly option with up to 48 MPG. Others, like the Kia Forte FE and Jaguar XF Diesel, don't do so well in the city. But even the lowly tenth-place car achieves an average of 35 MPGs combined.