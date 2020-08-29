Here's another great supercar drag race for you, courtesy of the guys over at carwow. Hhonestly, at this point, it just seems as if Matt Watson and his team will practically drag race anything with wheels. Or even propellers. This time around, we have a pair of Italian supercars matched up against Stuttgart's finest. Right away, you'll notice that the Italians have a love for emotional design, and the Germans, well, it's all about the performance first, right? Especially when you start comparing the exotic Ferrari 812 Superfast, loud Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and the rather sedate looking Porsche 911 Turbo S.

That's not to say that the Italians are lacking in the power department. Not at all. Firstly, we have the Ferrari 812 Superfast with an awesome naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that makes 800 horsepower (597 kW) and 530 pound-feet (717 Nm) of torque. Rear-wheel drive only for the Ferrari, however, and it is the heaviest of the three at over 3,800 pounds. Another not-so-subtle Italian is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a more raw version of the already amazing Aventador, packing another naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 gem of an engine. We're looking at 770 horses (574 kW) and 530 pound-foot (720 Nm) of torque with the advantage of all-wheel-drive. The Lamborghini here is also the lightest of the three cars at 3,300-ish pounds.

Lastly, we have the rather conservative yet undoubtedly fast Porsche 911 Turbo S, currently the fastest car Matt has had on the show so far when it comes to all their tests. It's down on half the cylinders compared to its company, making 650 horsepower (484 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800Nm) of torque from a 3.8-liter flat-six. The Porsche sits in the middle of the three in terms of weight, tipping the scales at a little over 3,600 pounds. But, it's also arguably half the price of the Lamborghini and significantly cheaper than the Ferrari.

Who will win this time? Watch the video to find out.