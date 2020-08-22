Don't you just love how cars are born out of competition? The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is a great example of that. Limited to just 600 units in the U.S., the newest version of the Honda hot hatch was created to take back its crown from the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, which beat the Honda as the fastest FWD production car at the Nurburgring.

Shedding off 46 pounds (20.9 kilograms) of weight from its standard version, this Phoenix Yellow Civic Type R has already taken the crown from the Megane RS at the Suzuka circuit in Japan (video at the bottom of this article).

But can it beat the Megane RS at the 'Ring? Honda hasn't released an official lap time at the Nurburgring. The video embedded atop this story, however, stands as a preview of what the special Civic Type R can do at the hands of the L'argus's test driver – and it looks promising.

We couldn't help but notice how skillful the driver is in the video. The Civic Type R is meant to handle excellently, but the test driver here made that seem easy. His use of lift-off oversteer was noteworthy, as well as his exit speeds on corners.

With this type of driver at the helm and the promise that the Civic Type R Limited Edition carries, we won't be surprised if it will take back the crown from the Megane RS.

Unfortunately, the hot lap above isn't timed (or wasn't disclosed on the video anyway) so we won't know if it actually did beat the French hot hatch on this unofficial run. With that being said, all we need to do now is wait for Honda's official lap.