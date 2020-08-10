From all trim levels to optional extras, everything is laid bare.

In an ordinary year, a brand new F-150 pickup would be dominating news for Ford. This obviously isn’t an ordinary year, and we’re not just talking about coronavirus. The new Bronco is making waves like crazy, but in the midst of all the news about rock crawling and Jeep Wrangler comparisons, this tidbit on F-150 pricing popped up today in the forums at F150gen14.com.

Don’t we already know F-150 pricing? Not officially, and not completely for all models. We know the truck will start with an MSRP just over $30,000, and fully optioned it will exceed $80,000. Somewhere in the middle of that range is likely where Ford will sell the bulk of its F-150s, and five pages of leaked dealership order guides now tell us how much the various trim levels, options, and packages will cost.

Details can be found at the forum, but in case the leaked documents happen to disappear, here’s a basic breakdown of F-150 trim levels in 6.5-foot short box configuration, with MSRP and invoice pricing listed. Prices below do not include destination and delivery fees of $1,695.

Regular Cab

 

Model Drive Invoice (With Holdback) MSRP
XL 4x2 $27,638 $28,940
XL 4x4 $32,074 $33,585
XLT 4x2 $32,772 $35,050
XLT 4x4 $35,975 $38,475

Supercab

XL 4x2 $31,539 $33,025
XL 4x4 $34,815 $36,455
XLT 4x2 $35,492 $37,960
XLT 4x4 $38,696 $41,385
Lariat 4x2 $42,258 $45,195
Lariat 4x4 $45,459 $48,620

Supercrew

XL 4x2 $36,247 $37,995
XL 4x4 $40,717 $42,635
XLT 4x2 $38,910 $41,615
XLT 4x4 $43,281 $46,290
Lariat 4x2 $44,702 $47,810
Lariat 4x4 $49,037 $52,445
King Ranch 4x2 $52,949 $56,630
King Ranch 4x4 $56,152 $60,055
Platinum 4x2 $55,548 $59,410
Platinum 4x4 $58,752 $62,835
Limited* 4x2 $66,155 $70,825
Limited* 4x4 $69,305 $74,250

*Limited trim only available in 145-inch wheelbase with 5.5-foot box.

Beyond that, the pricey options include the 3.0-liter diesel which goes for $4,995 on select models. Equipment Group 302A (High) priced at $5,730 includes a wide range of tech and appearance items, while Equipment Group 502A (High) costs $6,920 and offers even more tech as well as the hybrid system.

The pricing doesn’t offer descriptions for the packages, but a previously leaked ordering guide offers all the information. Consider yourself warned, because the order guide is literally 40 pages long. If you’re the type of person who is a bit short on patience, it might be best to wait for the official F-150 configurator to go live.

That should be happening soon, as 2021 F-150 sales are expected to start in the fall of 2020.

Source: F-150gen14.com

