There's disappointing news for the folks with an order for that 2020 Chevrolet Corvette that isn't arriving until the 2021 model year. These buyers have to pay the increased price for the 'Vette's options.

"As we announced in May, we were holding the base price of the Corvette Coupe and Convertible the same for 2021. We did adjust the pricing for a few options, including the Z51, and those price increases will be in place on all 2021s," GM Authority learned in a statement from General Motors.

Depending on the options a buyer wants, then the increased prices could really boost the cost on the person's Corvette. For the 2021 model year, the Z51 Performance Package is $995 more than last year. In addition, the front suspension lift system is an additional $500, and the trident design wheels in black are an extra $200.

The closure of the Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant because of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Chevy wasn't able to build as many 2020 Corvettes as the company intended. The company should be able to build over 20,000 units for the first model year, but this isn't enough to fulfill all of the orders. Any unfulfilled requests are moving to the 2021 model year.

Production of the 2021 Corvette should begin in November. The C8 continues to experience high demand that makes getting one quite a long wait. If you place an order now, then the estimated timeframe for delivery is 12 to 18 months.

The 2021 'Vette has a few tweaks over the previous model year. There are two new colors: Red Mist Metallic Tintcoar and Silver Flare. Long Beach Red is no longer available. There are also new stripes. The Magnetic Selective Ride Control is separately available from the Z51 package.