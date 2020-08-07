As soon as Chevy revealed the 2020 Corvette C8 last July, attention turned to what’d come next. Rumors swirled of the high-powered Z06 and range-topping Zora models, as whispers of hybrid power also emerged. In 2015, speculation ran wild when General Motors filed a trademark for E-Ray, the first hint of an electrified Corvette. Thanks to a recent discovery by GMInsideNews.com, we now know GM renewed that trademark on July 31, 2020.

The filing comes at a time when the idea of an electric corvette is back in the news. In a new campaign video, Former Vice President Joe Biden vaguely mentions “an electric Corvette that can go 200 mph.” GM has been vocal about its plan to shift to zero-emissions vehicles, which would include the Corvette. However, it’s unlikely a fully electric Corvette wearing the E-Ray name is right around the corner.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Spy Photos

22 Photos

Instead, the E-Ray name could see numerous applications, if Chevy decides to use it at all. Speculation persists that future high-performance Corvette models will feature hybridization, which means there’ll be some form of electrification. Both the Grand Sport and the Zora are expected to feature hybrid engines. The E-Ray name could be used to classify the Corvette’s hybrid power plants, too, or Chevy could use it on something we haven’t heard about yet.

There’s a significant chance the trademark continues to sit unused on a shelf at GM, forcing the automaker to renew it again in five years when we’ll write again about the E-Ray trademark, hoping GM does something with it. Hybrids will serve as a stepping stone for consumers before GM shifts to a fleet of fully electric cars. There’s a good chance we could see more hybrid Corvettes in the future, which makes a solid case as to why GM renewed the E-Ray trademark.