Friends, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that, if you missed getting one of the 3,300 Challenger Demons Dodge built for the U.S. and Canadian markets, here’s your chance to get one in like-new condition. Currently up for auction at BringATrailer, it shows less than 200 miles on the odometer and still has the original window sticker. As you can see, however, its body isn’t exactly showroom stock, which leads us to the bad news.

For the record, having a full carbon fiber body isn’t even remotely bad. This car was built by SpeedKore and yes, it has a full-body reskin with everything getting the carbon fiber treatment. According to SpeedKore, the result is a weight savings of 200 pounds over the standard Demon. Only five of these cars were built, and SpeedKore tells us this one was a development vehicle for creating carbon fiber bits later used on the Challenger Widebody.

Gallery: Speedkore Dodge Challenger Demon

45 Photos

So where’s the bad news here? In short, the word is price. Demons on the used market – when you see them – are already pricey. Given the extremely rare nature of this one with nearly new mileage and its connection to Challenger Widebody development, the odds of the final bid price going into the stratosphere are pretty darned good. A standard Demon recently popped up in Norway with 3,000 miles on the odometer and a modest price tag of approximately $287,000 USD. Granted, there are taxes and import fees involved there, but still, you get the idea.

Aside from the carbon fiber bodywork, this Demon is listed as factory stock. In a press release regarding the car (available at the Press Release link below) it’s mostly gone to car shows. There’s no claim that it’s never been raced, but with just 181 miles said to be on the odometer, it probably hasn’t made many quarter-mile sprints, if at all.

Bidding is already $50,000 with over seven days still to go as of this article going live on July 27. Any guesses as to what the final bid price will be when all is said and done?