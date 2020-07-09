With its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, turning a Nissan GT-R into an off-road-capable vehicle isn't that crazy of an idea. It's just that the investment to do so is more than most folks want to spend. Now, the beast exists thanks to the work from Classic Youngtimers Consultancy, and you can buy the car for €95,000 ($107,315 at current exchange rates).

To handle more rugged terrain, this GT-R has 4.72 inches (12 centimeters) of additional ride height. There are also new, larger tires. Although, the tread pattern doesn't seem ideal for off-road work. Black fender flares with exposed fasteners cover the bigger rubber.

Power comes from a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 making over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Classic Youngtimers Consultancy notes that this output is even more than what the 600-hp GT-R Nismo has, and it can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds. However, with less aggressive tires and the extra weight from the roof rack, the off-road-modified vehicle might not be this quick.

Gallery: Nissan GT-R Offroad Godzilla 2.0

36 Photos

The custom roof rack holds a full-sized spare wheel, and there's a forward-pointing LED light bar. The GT-R also has huge lights with amber lamps in a crosshair pattern on the front bumper.

To fit the rugged appearance, Classic Youngtimers Consultancy installs a wrap in a camouflage pattern. It uses a white background with blobs of light gray, gunmetal, and dark red.

This GT-R is Classic Youngtimers Consultancy's third project of building an off-roader out of a vehicle that you usually wouldn't see on rugged terrain. Last year, the company created one from a Lamborghini Gallardo with a similar recipe of a raised suspension, fender flares, roof rack, and extra lighting. Before that, there was a similar treatment to a Bentley Continental GT.