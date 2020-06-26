The new-and-improved 2021 Ford F-150 debuted yesterday, bringing with it a few features available on the full-size pickup for the first time. Some of the highlights include an optional hybrid powertrain – which the company calls "PowerBoost" – a new 12.0-inch touchscreen, and Ford's Co-Pilot 360 safety suite available as an option. But you might have missed this: Of the F-150's 13 trims, 11 of them have unique grille designs.

XL / XL Chrome

The F-150 XL and the XL Chrome are the entry-level versions of this truck, so expect both of them have a relatively basic design. The plastic vertical slats and black inserts match the truck's affordable demeanor, and while there's nothing facny about this grille, it still looks good.

STX

The F-150 STX has a more subdued grille design by comparison, but it looks nicer. Rather than the vertical slats and black plastics inserts of the XL and XL Chrome models, the STX sports a black mesh treatment around the Ford logo and body-colored surround. That gives the truck's grille a cleaner look, contrary to the black plastic surrounds on the two entry-level models.

XLT

The F-XLT is the first in the new F-150 range to get chrome. A chrome surround envelops a basic black grille that looks similar to the base XL and XL Chrome models. The interior portion of the grille wears a similar black plastic treatment with vertical slats and horizontal accents to the one found on the entry-level models.

XLT Chrome

The F-150 XLT Chrome – you guessed it – gets even more chrome. Joining the XLT model's chrome surround is a new horizontal insert that wraps around the Ford logo. Like the XLT, the XLT Chrome also gets a new bright finish on the lower portion of the bumper.

XLT Sport

The F-150 XLT Sport ditches chrome in place of a gunmetal-colored surround and full-width trim piece instead. The black plastic inserts are bigger, too, and the chrome accent on the lower portion of the XLT and XLT Chrome model disappears in place of a body-colored finish instead.

Lariat

The F-150 Lariat gets more luxuries than most of the previous models mentioned, and that's obvious by looking at the grille. The big, chrome trim piece – front and center – denotes the Lariat's more upscale look. That feature extends the width of the grille and pairs with slim vertical slats behind it, as well as more chrome on the front bumper.

Lariat Chrome

The F-150 Lariat Chrome gets the same horizontal insert as the traditional Lariat model, only now the vertical black slats are swapped for chrome slats instead. That extra chrome gives the truck a more upscale look, and like the traditional Lariat, the Chrome model also gets a shiny treatment lower down on the bumper.

Lariat Sport

The F-150 Lariat Sport loses all of the chrome from the two other Lariat models, instead coating that big horizontal trim piece in a dark gunmetal finish. The vertical slats also revert back to black, and the chrome feature on the lower portion of the bumper now gets a body-colored finish.

King Ranch / King Ranch Chrome

The F-150 King Ranch and King Ranch Chrome have a unique grille design that instantly separates the two models from the rest of the range. There's a gold-colored trim piece that extends the width of the grille, paired to matching gold inserts throughout. The only thing that separates the two trucks is the lower portion of the bumper: The normal F-150 King Ranch gets a matching gold-colored bumper while the King Ranch Chrome gets a shiny bumper.

Platinum

The F-150 Platinum uses the same grille design as the King Ranch and King Ranch Chrome models: a full-width bar and matching inserts. Only it loses the unique gold coloring of those two models, swapping it for a normal silver finish instead. The F-150 Platinum also gets a body-colored lower bumper.

Limited

The F-150 Limited has the most unique grille of them all. Though it borrows the same full-width bar piece as the previous three trims, the Limited gets a larger silver surround, unique silver vertical slats, and the "LIMITED" wordmark across the top.