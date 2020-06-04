Available in some parts of the world, the Fortuner is a midsize SUV that has been around since late 2004. The second generation arrived in 2015, primarily targeting markets such as Australia and Thailand, using the underpinnings of the Hilux. With the pickup getting a facelift, Toyota decided to roll out its SUV sibling on the very same day.

Much like its truck counterpart now packs more punch, the 2021 Fortuner uses the beefier 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine producing 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. It represents a healthy increase of 27 hp (20 kW) and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) over the model it replaces.

At the same time, the revised powertrain sips 17 percent less fuel in the city thanks to improved cooling. One other advantage the updated model has over its predecessor is the increased towing capacity, now at 3,100 kilograms (6,834 pounds) or 300 kg (661 lbs) more than before.

Depending on the market, Toyota will also sell the updated Fortuner with a lesser 2.4-liter diesel producing 148 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Both four-cylinder diesels can be hooked out to a rear- or four-wheel drive system in Thailand where the updated SUV is offered exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Fortuner

Typical for a mid-cycle facelift, the styling changes are limited to the LED headlights and taillights along with modified bumpers at the front and rear. Thailand gets a swanky Legender version with more standard equipment, a two-tone finish, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, Toyota has bumped the size of the touchscreen by one inch, with the infotainment system now featuring an 8-inch setup and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Toyota Thailand is already accepting orders for the updated Fortuner and will start delivering the SUV later this month, but those buying the high-end Legender will have to wait until August.