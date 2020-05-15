Open top, iconic looks, and a whole lot vintage – the Shelby Cobra is one of the most recognizable cars in history. Of course, the Ford v Ferrari movie from last year helped introduce the roadster to a younger generation of car nuts, and that's what Superformance is banking on with its latest release, the MKIII-R Cobra.

Taking after the legendary 1960s Cobra, Superformance is the only company that can build a Cobra replica with a license from Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc. it aims to bring the classic looks and performance of the open-top icon complemented with modern touches.

Gallery: Superformance MKIII-R Cobra

16 Photos

"The Superformance MKIII-R is the perfect combination of an old-school classic automobile infused with a bit of modern-day flair," said Superformance CEO Lance Stander. "The MKIII-R is a piece of American history, and with a major motion picture release last year that highlighted the Cobra, this vehicle’s popularity is at an all-time high. We took great care to ensure the Superformance MKIII-R lives up to the Cobra’s iconic legacy."

The Superformance MKII-R differs slightly from the Cobra, though. It has different fender scallops and hood scoop designs, plus the presence of front splitter and rear diffuser makes it look a bit edgier than the original Cobra, albeit, the Atlantic Blue paint job and anthracite stripes should give you a hint.

Underneath the fiberglass body comes modern touches such as the fully independent unequal-length A-arms with adjustable Bilstein coils over telescopic shock absorber at the front, and the fabricated hub carriers and coil-over shock absorbers at the back. The MKIII-R also comes with LED headlights and 18-inch wheels.

Inside, don't let the vintage look fool you, the MKIII-R has electronic gauges to complement the vintage leather trimmings and French-stitched body-color seats.

As with other Superformance cars, the MKIII-R rolling chassis sells without the engine for $79,900. However, installation kits are available for Ford 302, 351, 460, and 427/428 cubic-inch engines with Tremec 5-speed or Ford top loader 4-speed transmissions.