Let's talk about this car. It's a 2019 427 Superformance Cobra used in the filming of Ford V Ferrari and comes with a confirmation of authenticity to confirm how unique it is. It's powered by a Roush 427 SR V8 producing 510 horsepower, and its Tremec TKO-600 transmission was donated by renowned Cobra restorer David Wagner of Classic Motorsports. Last but not least, the paint is a gorgeous Indigo Blue with Wimbledon White Le Mans stripes.

This Cobra was finished by Cobra Performance Inc. and company owner Drew Serb. Cobra Performance Inc. is known for attention to detail, excellent craftsmanship, and a commitment to both quality and authenticity in the Cobra parts it sells. It's also run by one of the few distinguished experts and builders in the Cobra world.

Remembering Carroll is what the film and this car is all about, which your donation will do. Proceeds from this giveaway will benefit The Cobra Experience, a 25,000-square-foot museum in Martinez, California whose mission is to educate the public and next generation of automotive enthusiasts about Carroll and his amazing cars. The museum showcases original Cobras, Shelby Mustangs, a Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers, and a Lotus. There are engine and wheel displays, posters, photos, and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the '60s. Unique to the museum is a 40-seat surround sound theater that features an HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story.

