The return of the Hummer – albeit as a model in the GMC lineup instead of its own brand – was announced with no small amount of fanfare early this year in a Super Bowl commercial. We were also given a definitive reveal date of May 20 for the production-spec truck. With the current pandemic still gripping the world, that announcement seems like a lifetime ago, and because of the Coronavirus outbreak we’ll now have to wait a bit longer to see what GM’s first fully electric truck is all about.

In a statement from the automaker, the GMC Hummer’s May 20 reveal date has been postponed. A new date hasn’t been offered thus far, but GMC pledges that work on the truck is continuing. Here is the full statement:

While we cannot wait to show the GMC Hummer EV to the world, we will reschedule the May 20th reveal date. In the meantime, the team’s development work continues on track and undeterred. We invite all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck’s incredible capability leading up to its official debut.

We interpret “on track and undeterred” as meaning the pickup’s production schedule is still unaltered. GMC’s plan was to have the Hummer in dealerships by fall 2021 as a 2022 model, coinciding with the planned arrival of other EV pickups such as the Tesla Cybertruck. Considering we haven’t even seen a camouflaged prototype yet, there’s certainly some question as to whether this postponed debut could also lead to production delays despite GMC's optimism in the above statement.

As a consolation prize, GMC does offer a new teaser video that gives us an aerial view of the truck, rolling down a forest trail. Being a teaser, the camera is far too high to offer any semblance of detail. However, it does appear the Hummer will be a four-door truck with a short bed. It could possibly have a glass roof, though we could also be looking at a removable top as suggested by a previous report on Hummer features.

Another report from the end of March said many GM new vehicle launches and mid-cycle refreshes were delayed, but that report stopped short of lumping the Hummer into that category. We now know that the new Hummer is affected – at least with regards to a debut – so it’s conceivable that production could be affected in the long-term.

It all comes down to Coronavirus, and how long manufacturers will remain idle. As of the end of April 2020, that’s still a very uncertain prospect in America.