Friends, has it really come to this? Some of us have been in Coronavirus quarantine for well over a month now, and yes, we’re watching a person blow drying a car. Perhaps of greater concern, we’re writing about a person blow drying a car. Don't be concerned, and hold that witty retort about news being slow because there's a good reason we’re featuring this clip. In fact, you might exit this article with some legit knowledge on keeping your beloved ride nice and shiny.

The video comes to us from JP Details on YouTube, and yes, it answers a question that we’re sure you’ve been obsessing over for at least a few seconds now. We'll get right to the point and tell you that answer is 30 minutes. Using a 4.2-horsepower heated air dryer specifically designed for cars, it takes 30 minutes to dry this Mercedes E-Class coupe.

If that sounds like a considerable amount of time compared to using towels or a chamois, you’re not wrong. For that matter, the detailer in this clip also says the dryer doesn’t work very well unless the car in question is recently detailed and ceramic coated. And if you try to use it outside on a warm or windy day, the car will probably dry itself long before you’re done, leaving nasty water spots behind.

Why even bother with an air dryer then? There are some very good reasons, especially if you’re rocking a snazzy, high-end paint job. The first reason is obvious – nothing touches the paint and that is always a good thing. Even the softest towels can leave light swirl marks behind, and the swirls get worse every time you dry the car. The hot air can also push water out of crevices that inevitably streak down the car, usually after you finish applying that fresh coat of wax. Yes, it takes longer, but in the right circumstances going touchless is definitely far better for your finish.

The video offers another option for car crazy folks to consider. Using the air dryer with towels could be a good one-two combination for prolonging your shiny finish. Quickly blasting water out of crevices and off major surfaces can do a more thorough job than towels, but having some on hand for a quick spot wipe can keep water spots from forming.

See? There was more to this than just a dude blow-drying a car after all. Now you know, and knowing is half the battle.