There will possibly be even more coming later.
Confirming a rumor from December 2019, the 2021 Mini Hardtop and Convertible models in the United States will be available again with a manual gearbox after being automatic-only for the 2020 model year. The vehicles getting the three-pedal setup will include the Cooper and Cooper S 2-door hardtop, four-door hardtop, and convertible, in addition to the two-door John Cooper Works hardtop. The major exception will be the 2021 John Cooper Works convertible that will get a standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
"Fun to Drive is the number one reason why customers choose to purchase a MINI, and many of them enjoy the experience of driving a Mini with a manual transmission," Patrick McKenna, Head of Product Planning for Mini USA, said in the automaker's announcement.
Gallery: 2019 Mini Hardtop And Convertible
There will potentially be even more 2021 Mini models with a manual, too. The company will announce later in the spring whether the manual will be available for the 2021 Clubman and Countryman. Although, Mini already confirms that the all-wheel-drive versions of these vehicles wouldn't get the six-speed gearbox.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
The 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP also won't get a manual gearbox, but this will be the case worldwide. The manual transmissions in the parts bin can't handle the 301 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) from the model's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. With a limited run of 3,000 units, there isn't a business case for developing one, either.
Through the first quarter of 2020, Mini deliveries are down 35.1 percent. In that period, the deliveries totaled 5,237 units, versus 8,072 vehicles in Q1 2019.
MINI USA CONFIRMS LATEST 2021 MODELS TO BE OFFERED WITH MANUAL TRANSMISSIONS.
Manual Transmissions Return on Range of 2021 Model Year MINIs for Driving Enthusiasts who Enjoy Shifting their Own Gears.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ, April 9, 2020. . MINI USA is pleased to confirm the latest range of MINI models to be offered with the choice of a standard manual transmission. As of March 2020, production has resumed for MINI Hardtop and Convertible models equipped with manual transmissions. These include the following 2021 model year vehicles;
2021 MINI Hardtop and Convertible Models with Manual Transmissions
1. MINI Cooper 2-door Hardtop
2. MINI Cooper 4-door Hardtop
3. MINI Cooper S 2-door Hardtop
4. MINI Cooper S 4-door Hardtop
5. MINI John Cooper Works 2-door Hardtop
6. MINI Cooper Convertible
7. MINI Cooper S Convertible
Exceptions include:
The high performance 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP, which comes exclusively with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, tailored to handle the car’s 301 horsepower.
The 2021 model year MINI John Cooper Works Convertible, which exclusively features a standard 7-Speed Sport Dual-Clutch automatic transmission.
For the MINI Clubman and Countryman models, manual transmission offerings will be confirmed once 2021 Model Year information for these models is release later this spring.
This excludes MINI Clubman and Countryman models equipped with MINI’s ALL4, all-wheel drive system, including the new 301hp John Cooper Works versions. These models will continue to be offered exclusively with standard automatic transmissions.
“Fun to Drive is the number one reason why customers choose to purchase a MINI, and many of them enjoy the experience of driving a MINI with a manual transmission.’ said Patrick McKenna, Head of Product Planning for MINI USA “With standard manual transmissions now available on a range of 2021 MINI models, we like to say that when you buy two pedals you get one free!”
Manual transmissions return to the US MINI line-up after a brief delay in availability during the 2020 model year.