Folks who stuck around to the very end of Hyundai’s livestream event for the new 2021 Elantra were treated to a performance teaser. Sadly, no photos, video, or even subtle details were offered up, but Hyundai did confirm a performance version of the new car is coming. It's not the hot N announcement we were hoping for, but the N Line will grace the next-gen Elantra sedan.

When will it arrive? That’s one of the details not offered in this announcement. In fact, nothing was offered up other than the confirmation and a request to “stay tuned for further details.” That leaves us speculating as to what a new N Line Elantra might entail, but an important distinction to make is that it won’t be the range-topper, at least if the rumors we've heard are true.

Such status would fall to an Elantra N – a machine that's rumored to be in the works. We've heard it could feature the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the I30 N, which offers 275 horsepower (202 kilowatts). It wouldn't be the fastest sports sedan in the world, but it would be plenty lively in the Elantra's compact architecture.

As for the Elantra N Line sedan, we expect it to carry on in the same manner as the current Elantra GT N Line hatchback. That car offers a 201-hp (150 kW) 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with shifting done through a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Elantra

38 Photos

It would be a modest step up from the standard Elantra sedan, which soldiers on with the familiar 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder developing 147 hp (110 kilowatts) and 132 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque. New for 2021 is an Elantra Hybrid model that delivers 139 combined hp (104 kW) from a 1.6-liter engine connected to a single electric motor in a conventional hybrid arrangement. It won’t set the pavement on fire, but with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission offered amidst a field of hybrid competitors with CVTs, it could be more engaging to drive.

We’ll be standing by on Hyundai’s promise for more N Line information coming soon. We suspect the Coronavirus situation could delay the N Line’s arrival, and also temper the rumored N edition. Hopefully, both sedans will be worth the wait.