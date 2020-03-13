Porsche presented the most powerful 911 Turbo ever on March 3 at a special event with ex-F1 driver and brand ambassador Mark Webber. The German company released just nine official press photos which gave us a proper look at the sports coupe from all angles. Just a few days after that, our spies caught a prototype of the model wearing a modified spoiler and now we have a new batch of shots, showing the new Turbo S in all its glory on a public road.

We believe this is still a pre-production prototype of the new 911 Turbo S and Porsche is probably making some final tweaks to the hardware before the model is delivered to customers in late 2020. It’s a yellow car with all the production bits and not an inch of camouflage. It’ll be interesting to see what name the automaker will give this exterior hue, which was simply known as Speed Yellow in the past.

The new range-topper in the 911 series is a huge departure from the outgoing model. Porsche calls it the most powerful 911 ever and that’s thanks to a huge power boost from the previous-gen's 580 horsepower (433 kilowatts) to 640 hp (447 kW), and from 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) to 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) torque. Routed through an eight-speed automatic and reaching all four wheels, the output is enough to propel the two-door Porsche from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.6 seconds in coupe form.

If you like what you see in the gallery and the numbers above, you’ll have to pay at least $203,500 for the 911 Turbo S Coupe and $216,300 for the Cabriolet. Deliveries in the United States are scheduled to begin towards the end of this year.

