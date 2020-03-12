Update: Pricing is confirmed by GMC, with additional price information on Yukon trim levels added to the article.

Traditionally, the GMC Yukon has held the middle ground between the Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, and the Cadillac Escalade. By that, we mean both in terms of luxury and price, and with GM’s entire full-size SUV lineup being new for this year, it appears the Yukon will continue to hold the middle ground.

Pricing for the Yukon will begin at $51,995, with the longer Yukon XL starting at $54,695. Both of these figures include a $1,295 destination charge, and that will get you a base model SLE turning just the rear wheels. Stepping up to four-wheel drive sees the Yukon jump to $54,995. The XL will start at $57,695 in SLE trim.

This chart features the various Yukon trim levels and starting prices. All include the $1,295 destination charge.

Yukon 2WD Yukon XL 2WD Yukon 4WD Yukon XL 4WD SLE: $51,995 SLE: $54,695 SLE: $54,995 SLE: $57,695 SLT: $59,095 SLT: $61,795 SLT: $62,095 SLT: $64,795 Denali: $69,695 Denali: $72,395 AT4: $66,095 AT4: $68,795 Denali: $72,695 Denali: $75,395

It seems GMC isn’t moving the needle much for buyers despite offering a completely new vehicle from the ground up. The current Yukon starts at $50,600, which climbs to $51,895 when destination charges are added in. That’s just $100 less than the new model, which aside from updated styling and additional technology also benefits from a new independent rear suspension layout. The new Yukon XL benefits from these changes as well, but its base MSRP is $1,000 more compared to the outgoing version.

In terms of holding the middle ground, the Yukon trends far closer to Chevrolet than Cadillac, at least in terms of base price. The new 2021 Tahoe starts at $50,295 with destination included, only $1,700 less than the Yukon. We don’t have tips on pricing for the new Escalade yet, but if this tread of similarity continues, expect the new Caddy to start around $76,000. By comparison, the 2021 Yukon Denali will reportedly start at $69,695, and it could reach $87,000 when fully optioned in extended XL trim according to Car and Driver.

Look for the GMC Yukon to go on sale later this year.