If you’re looking for some bonkers horsepower in your full-size GM-branded SUV, Hennessey isn’t the only game in town. Callaway has a long history of making various GM machines go fast, notably the Corvette. We recently talked about Callaway’s beefy 560-hp (418-kilowatt) upfit for the Chevrolet Tahoe, but for those seeking a bit more luxury, the same upgrade is available on the GMC Yukon.

Reaching that level of power requires the 6.2-liter V8 versus the 5.3-liter option also available. As with the Tahoe, the crux of the package involves Callaway’s own superchager system, consisting of a GenThree supercharger with what Callaway calls a TripleCooled intercooler setup.

To make the best use of the boosted power, the Yukon gets a new air intake system and a low-restriction exhaust kit. On the 6.2-liter V8, those changes yield the advertised 560 horsepower. Callaway can upgrade Yukons with the 5.3-liter V8 as well, but the result is only 480 hp (358 kilowatts).

Naturally, with extra power comes a host of aesthetic changes as well. Whether choosing the SC480 or SC560, buyers get plenty of Callaway branding with embroidered floor mats, badges for the interior and exterior, Callaway key fobs, an underhood plaque with a vehicle identification number, and a documentation package. Perhaps best of all, Callaway’s performance modifications work with a full factory warranty. That’s 3 years or 36,000 miles on new vehicles, with a 5-year / 60,000-mile warranty optional.

Speaking of options, Callaway has a host of extras for the Yukon that add more than just power. Suspension and chassis upgrades include a Rough Terrain or Handling package, and bigger brakes are available as well. A pair of Callaway wheel packages are offered in either 20-inch or 22-inch size, and interior upgrades range from a sport steering wheel and pedals to a full sport interior upfit.

Callaway’s website doesn’t offer specifics on pricing, however, our previous report on the Callaway Tahoe indicated a package price of $17,995.