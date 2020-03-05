Hide press release Show press release

The exclusive BRABUS range for the new GLE-Class



Mercedes-Benz seamlessly continues the success story of its SUV family spanning more than 20 years with the latest GLE-Class. BRABUS offers an exclusive refinement range for the current model series.

The lineup of professional performance upgrades for the GLE 300 d and GLE 400 d turbodiesel models ranges from sporty-elegant bodywork modifications to wheels of different designs and sizes up to 23 inches in diameter, all developed specifically for this model series. At customer's option, the BRABUS upholstery shop also creates exclusive interior appointments in a virtually endless variety of colors and leathers.

BRABUS backs all components with the three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty®, which is exemplary for the entire industry.



In order to give the new GLE-Class an even more custom and exclusive appearance, the BRABUS designers developed new aerodynamic-enhancement components that upgrade the front and rear of the SUV variant. The entire BRABUS appearance package is manufactured from PUR in OEM quality.



New BRABUS caps for the side air intakes give the AMG Line front fascia an even more distinctive profile. However, the new components not only have a visual function, they also feature integrated courtesy lights that are activated when the driver approaches the vehicle or when a door handle is pulled.



The BRABUS rear spoiler, which mounts to the hatch, gives the rear end of the SUV variant of the GLE-Class an even more distinctive appearance.



The exclusive BRABUS look also is distinguished by tailor-made BRABUS Monoblock wheels in various sizes with diameters of up to 23 inches. At the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the largest variant, the king-sized 11Jx23 BRABUS Monoblock F "PLATINUM EDITION“ forged wheels, are installed carrying Continental SportContact high-performance tires of size 295/35 ZR 23 on one side of the vehicle. The other side of the GLE features the latest design of the large BRABUS family of wheels. It sports Monoblock Z ten-spoke rims of size 10Jx22 with size 295/40 ZR 22 tires.



The BRABUS suspension module for the AIRMATIC air suspension, which lowers the ride height of the SUV by about 25 millimeters, is specifically calibrated to the use with sporty street tires.



The BRABUS powertrain engineers also developed equally powerful and durable performance upgrades for the various engines of the W 167 model series. The BRABUS PowerXtra kits for the two turbodiesel models GLE 300 d and GLE 400 d are available now.



Both tuning levels consist of a plug-and-play control module that is integrated into the CAN bus of the SUV. This can be done by any authorized Mercedes-Benz workshop or by any BRABUS partner around the world and takes less than an hour.



The BRABUS PowerXtra D30 performance upgrade bumps peak torque of the GLE 300 d from stock 620 Nm to 690 Nm (457 to 509 lb-ft), on tap between 1,600 and 2,400 rpm. Simultaneously, peak output jumps from 190 kW / 258 hp (255 bhp) to 225 kW / 306 hp (302 bhp) at a low 3,600 rpm.



The road performance BRABUS D30 tuning improves tremendously: With a sprint time of just 6.0 seconds, the SUV is exactly 1.4 quicker from zero to 0 km/h (100 mph) than the production car. The top speed increases to 229 km/h (142 mph).



The GLE 400 d is even more dynamic, especially when it was fitted with a BRABUS PowerXtra D40 module. In this case, peak output jumps to a whopping 272 kW / 370 hp (365 bhp) at 4,200 rpm. The peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) is already on tap at a low 2,500 rpm. This is reflected in the more effortless power delivery in all driving situations. What is more: With a sprint time of just 5.5 seconds from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) and top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), the BRABUS-refined SUV is one of the liveliest representatives of its kind.



Additional BRABUS engine tuning versions for the other GLE-Class engines are already in the final stage of development. All BRABUS engines are operated exclusively with Motul high-performance motor oil.



Another specialty of BRABUS for the new Mercedes GLE-Class is designing exclusive options for the interior. The refinement repertoire includes two-tone stainless scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo, matte anodized aluminum pedals, door-lock pins and footrest, and exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior appointments crafted from the finest leather and Alcantara with meticulous workmanship. BRABUS also offers exclusive wood and genuine carbon trim sets in a host of variants.

BRABUS refines the new Mercedes GLS-Class



Sporty-elegant design, tailor-made wheels, performance upgrades and individual interior design: BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) presents the newly developed refinement range for the latest generation of the Mercedes GLS-Class.

All components are backed by the unique three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Tuning Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013).



BRABUS offers the world's most extensive range of engine tuning for Mercedes-Benz automobiles. This of course also benefits the new GLS-Class: The BRABUS powerplant engineers developed the BRABUS PowerXtra D40 performance kit for the GLS 400 d.

After the simple plug-and-play installation of the tuning module, which can done by any authorized Mercedes-Benz workshop or any BRABUS partner worldwide, peak output of the six-cylinder turbodiesel increases from stock 243 kW / 330 hp to 272 kW / 370 hp (326 to 365 bhp). At the same time, peak torque jumps from 700 Nm to 750 Nm (516 to 553 lb-ft), which are on tap at a low 2,500 rpm. The road performance improves accordingly: In perfect interaction with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the sprint time from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) is cut to mere 6.0 seconds. The top speed increases to 243 km/h (151 mph).



Even more important in daily driving than the improved performance figures is the further increased torque, which makes the large SUV more dynamic and with an identical driving style also results in burning less diesel fuel than the production car.



Powerful BRABUS performance upgrades for the GLS 580 gasoline-powered model are under development. All BRABUS engines are lubricated exclusively with Motul high-performance motor oil.



In order to give the Mercedes GLS-Class an even more custom and exclusive appearance, the BRABUS designers developed design components with sporty and elegant styling. Their manufacture from PUR ensures OEM quality and thus a precise fit and problem-free paintability.



The AMG Line front fascia is upgraded with redesigned BRABUS surrounds for the side air intakes. They add some sporty pizazz to the design and feature integrated courtesy lights. In addition, the range of products for the bodywork comprises the BRABUS rear spoiler, which can be mounted on the hatch of all new GLS variants.



Of course, the exclusive BRABUS look also is distinguished by tailor-made BRABUS Monoblock wheels in various designs and dimensions with diameters of up to 24 inches. The car on the photos is equipped with the largest variant. The BRABUS Monoblock Z "PLATINUM EDITION" wheels have a diameter of 24 inches and are ten inches wide at the front and twelve inches wide at the rear. They thrill with their unusual ten-spoke design that combines a black paint finish with partially polished surfaces. Technology partner Pirelli supplies the perfect high-performance street tires of sizes 295/35 ZR 24 at the front and 335/30 ZR 24 on the rear axle.



The BRABUS control module for the AIRMATIC air suspension of the GLS-Class is calibrated to the use with these sporty tire/wheel combinations. It lowers the ride height of the vehicle by about 25 millimeters (1 inch).



Another specialty of BRABUS is the design of exclusive options for the interior of the new Mercedes GLS-Class. The lineup ranges from stainless scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo and aluminum components such as pedals and door-lock pins to an exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior crafted from the finest leather and Alcantara. The cockpit of the white vehicle on the photos was refined in the company upholstery shop with a sportingly styled combination of black and red leather, which creates an interesting contrast to the white paintwork of the vehicle.



Further options are various versions of carbon and wood trim sets in the interior.