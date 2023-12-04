You take your car to the dealer's service department hoping the vehicle leaves in better condition than when it arrives. Sadly, that wasn't the case for this Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio that crashed into a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class on display in the showroom's parking lot, as photos shared to Reddit show.

The owner told Motor1 that he took this 2017 Giulia Quadrifoglio to the dealer for minor repairs. Then, the shop called to tell him there was an accident. "They told me they were doing a test drive after the repairs, and a minivan cut them off, causing the driver to overcorrect and swerve up the embankment, hit a tree, and go airborne," the owner says. Other Reddit threads about this incident said the service person was drunk. "I don't believe alcohol was involved, that just seems to be a Reddit rumor," he said.

Going airborne undersells the scene. The Giulia Quadrifoglio crashed on top of the 911, causing the Alfa's rear to rest inside the Porsche's passenger compartment. The Italian model's nose came to rest against the GLE's side, creating a bridge between the three vehicles.

Judging by the damage, the Porsche and Alfa Romeo are likely totaled. The 911's roof is crushed in, and the Giulia's nose is smushed. There's also likely untold damage to the Alfa's undercarriage, which could seriously harm various mechanical components.

To make things even sadder for the owner, he had only owned this Giulia Quadrifoglio for five months. The car had a custom exhaust and was recently treated to some vinyl work.

The damage to the Mercedes doesn't look as extreme. It's safe to assume, however, that not many buyers would want a new GLE that already has a crash on its vehicle history report.

We asked the owner how the dealer was responding to the technician crashing his car but haven't heard back yet. Since a service person was driving, the showroom should be responsible for making things right. Hopefully, they make the owner whole by paying for the damages.