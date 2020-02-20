Powertrain: Performance and future-proofed

The new CUPRA Leon offers a wide range of engines, from traditional petrol engine to the high-performance plug-in hybrid system, so customers can choose the vehicle that best suits their needs.

High-performance Plug-in hybrid (eHybrid)

CUPRA integrates the traditional and advanced with the introduction of a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time. Available in both the hatchback and Sportstourer variants, the technology means customers keep the performance expected from a vehicle carrying the CUPRA badge, with an efficiency level not found in the segment before.

At the heart of the high-performance plug-in hybrid is a 150PS (110kW), 250Nm 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and a 115 PS (85kW) electric motor with 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack, that together provides 245PS (180kW) of peak power and 400Nm of torque.

But when pace isn’t a necessity the driver can use the vehicle’s electric-only range (WLTP) of up to 60km to elegantly travel through urban streets or through city centres. When the battery needs recharging, it can be done in as little as 3.5 hours using a Wallbox (or six hours from 230V domestic plug).

Thanks to the efficiency of the plug-in hybrid powertrain technology, CO 2 emissions will be below 50g/100km.

“The addition of a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain is a reinforcement of CUPRA’s commitment to bring electrification to the high-performance segment,” said Axel Andorff, Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at SEAT/CUPRA. “Bringing an advanced combustion engine and electric motor together to offer an incredible performance boost and effortless acceleration.”

TSI Petrol

The new CUPRA Leon will also be available in a selection of three turbocharged, direct-injection, four-cylinder 2.0-litre TSI petrol units.

The line-up includes a 245PS (180kW)/370Nm and a 300PS (221kW)/400Nm. These two variants are front-wheel drive, available in both hatchback and Sportstourer body styles, and integrate an electronic limited slip differential (VAQ) to help offer greater control and precision in the vehicle’s power delivery.

The system takes readings from numerous sources: steering angle, wheel speed and yaw, to provide reassurance in dynamic driving scenarios.

But there is one more option for customers. The most powerful engine in the line-up is the 310PS (228kW)/400Nm engine found exclusively in Sportstourer guise and with 4Drive.

With 4Drive technology, that constantly tracks the vehicle and driver inputs to deliver power to the correct wheel at the precise time it needs it, the CUPRA Leon Sportstourer can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5secs, with an electronically-limited top speed of 250km/h.

All powertrain combinations benefit from a DSG dual-clutch transmission, that helps make gear changes sharper, crisper and smoother. The shift-by-wire technology is designed so that the gear selector is not connected to the gearbox mechanically, instead using electronic signals to make shifts. The technology adds a greater level of efficiency, but also adds a new dimension to the art, pleasure and enjoyment of driving. And when drivers want an even more interactive experience steering wheel mounted shift paddles bring the connection between vehicle and driver even closer.

Chassis: Unparalleled ride and handling

As with any CUPRA, it is the relationship between the powertrain and chassis that gives it the distinctive dynamic performance expected by customers. The all-new CUPRA Leon continues the brand’s ethos of tuning the chassis and steering to offer the most precise, involved and distinctive ride possible, no matter what powers it.

Underpinning the CUPRA Leon is the progressive steering system, giving the vehicle maximum agility even on the most challenging of tarmac, and connecting the driver with optimised feedback through the steering wheel. The CUPRA Leon is able to react to changes in driving style and the road thanks to its Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) system making changes to the setup in milliseconds to exploit the conditions and make for a genuinely engaging drive.

The CUPRA Leon’s dynamics can be changed to suit the tastes of whoever is in control through the four different driver profiles: Comfort, Sport, CUPRA and Individual. These profiles change the vehicle’s character, from daily drive to performance-focused hot hatch, giving the new CUPRA Leon a breadth of abilities seen in few other vehicles in the segment. And shifting between profiles is now even simpler with the DCC slider control, meaning you can select precisely the setup you want, especially in Individual mode.

And while the DCC system gives the driver direct control over vehicle feel, the technology is greatly assisted by the CUPRA Leon’s base chassis technologies; the front MacPherson struts and rear multilink setup, with springs and dampers tuned specifically to balance the competing needs of comfort for daily driving and the response in more energetic scenarios.

And it isn’t only the reassurance from the chassis that makes the all-new CUPRA Leon such an involving drive, the inclusion Brembo brakes means that dynamics are as intuitive when entering a corner as when exiting.

Improvements to the all-new CUPRA Leon’s dimensions have added to its dynamic abilities.

In its 5-door version, the new vehicle’s width has been reduced by 16mm to 1,800mm, while overall body width remains unchanged at 1,784mm. Overall height is also 3mm shorter at 1,456mm while the wheelbase has increased by 50mm to 2,686mm offering more room for the rear passengers as well as greater stability. The overall length of the CUPRA Leon is 4,368mm (+86mm).

In its Sportstourer version, the new CUPRA Leon is 4,642mm long (+93mm), 1,800mm wide (-16mm) and 1,448mm high (-3mm). The wheelbase stands at 2,686mm, which is 50mm more than the previous generation.

Compared with the regular Leon, the CUPRA Leon sits 25mm lower on the front axle and 20mm lower at the rear, meaning a lower centre of gravity and an even sportier feel.

In the most powerful Sportstourer variant the performance is controlled by the 4Drive all-wheel drive system. The latest generation of the electro-hydraulic multi-disc traction system delivers power to the wheels in a controlled manner helping to maximise traction and performance.

The system is integrated into the rear axle and sits at the end of the drive shaft in front of the rear differential, improving weight distribution and reducing inertia and reaction time, meaning the new CUPRA Leon can react to scenarios with even more assurance.

Exterior Design: Evolving performance

The new CUPRA Leon builds on the evolutionary approach if its sister vehicle the SEAT Leon but blends the tell-tell signs that this is a high-performance car developed for the enthusiast.

The CUPRA logo sits boldly on the front grille, with a large front wing and larger air intakes highlighting its more assertive look. As you sweep around the car, its side skirts add dynamism, dark chrome highlights including the front grille frame, front wing and exterior mirrors contrast with the body colour, to create an appearance that expresses the eagerness and boldness of the new CUPRA Leon.

The look is emboldened further by the vehicle’s colour palette; in addition to the four soft and metallic paint (Candy White, Magnetic Tech, Midnight Black and Urban Silver), the CUPRA Leon will also be available with two special paint (Desire Red and Graphene Grey) as well as with two matt paint options (Magnetic Tech Matt and Petrol Blue Matt). The exclusive matt paint options bring an additional visual elegance and personality to the vehicle.

The exterior design is heightened by the exclusive CUPRA-specific 19” alloy wheels – available in copper or in diamonds colour - (18” alloy wheels come as standard in the 245PS variant, while the other vehicles in the line-up have 19” alloys) that house the copper coloured 370mm Brembo brakes. And with six different alloy wheel designs, customers can further personalise their vehicle’s final look.

“The CUPRA Leon’s design is the result of the combination between athletic physiognomy and striking elegance; both are necessary and complimentary in a car like this.” said Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Director of Design at SEAT/CUPRA. “Its smooth flowing lines and well-trained muscles reflect perfectly the way it drives on the road: pure fun, just impossible to resist.”

At the rear the coast-to-coast lights deliver a visual focus, while the exhausts, (two on lower-powered versions, or four on higher-powered variants), diffuser and spoiler add a sporting allure to the vehicle’s aesthetic.

The additional exterior details aren’t purely added for aesthetics, they also serve a real-world purpose, making the CUPRA Leon more aerodynamic, helping air slide over the vehicle, improving efficiency and performance. The all-new CUPRA Leon’s aerodynamics are 8% better than the outgoing model.

Interior Design: Refinement, Comfort, and convenience

Before you even step into the cabin, the CUPRA welcome light projects down on the floor to set the scene and highlight that the all-new CUPRA Leon is a special vehicle.

Once inside, the cabin communicates the character of the car, with a sophisticated, sporty design. As the driver nestles into their bucket seat, takes hold of the CUPRA steering wheel, which houses the engine start and CUPRA mode select button, and sees the Digital Cockpit they will instantly understand they are taking control of a different type of vehicle.

The driver focus is further heightened by the inclusion of the large 10” infotainment system, which shifts controls to the touchscreen, reducing the button count, giving a sleeker, more modern look. The decluttered feel to the interior is amplified by the vehicle’s DSG technology, with a gear selector which gives more space in the central console.

Throughout the interior copper details and dark chrome details bring a subtle sense of drama, with highlights including the dashboard and door mouldings brushed in dark aluminium, with a sophisticated tone in tone effect, illuminated CUPRA doorstep in the front doors and colour coded door panels and seats.

The interior ambience is further defined by the seating option customers chose. Different bucket seat choices are available: the standard one, “Sharp Code CUPRA Tech”, offers a textile finish with PVC lateral coverings. “Genuine CUPRA Timeless” adds a black leather finish with an electric memory system, while this option is also available in Petrol Blue, and takes the colour to the dashboard to extend the feel inside the cabin.

The interior of the new CUPRA Leon is far more generous, giving greater space to driver, front and rear passengers thanks to the vehicle’s greater dimensions. In the Sportstourer, luggage space is increased by 30 litres, adding yet more appeal to the CUPRA Leon. The result is a cabin that is driver focused for when you want to enjoy the performance the Leon offer, but comfortable and practical enough to take on life’s adventures without compromise.