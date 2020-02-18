After discovering what Ford has in tow for the next few years from an insider familiar with the Blue Oval’s plans, today we’re sharing some insight about what Toyota and Lexus have on the agenda. Our source has sent us a photo from an internal presentation proving he knows what he’s talking about, but for obvious reasons, we can’t share it here.

First up, the second-generation 86 that has been confirmed by Toyota and Subaru as another sports car tie-up is reportedly scheduled to come out in July 2021 and go on sale as a 2022MY. That’s all the info he has on the rear-wheel-drive coupe, but the latest intel suggests it’ll be sold as a “GR 86” with around 255 turbocharged horses and an improved interior with better materials.

If the days of two-door cars are behind you and a family sedan is more relevant to your needs, our source has informed us the Camry is due to be refreshed this fall for the 2021MY and will switch to the next generation for the 2024MY. As for the Avalon, the bigger sedan is programmed for a nip and tuck for the 2022 model year.

There will be some new additions to the range as in September 2021 production of a Corolla Cross will start for the 2022MY. The crossover-inspired Corolla will be built in Alabama at the plant Toyota is building together with Mazda as part of a $1.6-billion investment. As reported before, the “Venza” moniker is coming back for a new midsize crossover due to be released in the last quarter of this year.

Since we’re on the subject of high-riding vehicles, our Toyota insider also has the scoop on the RAV4, which is due for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022MY. The Sequoia and 4Runner will get a next generation in 2022 for the 2023MY, with the company still deciding on whether the latter should be built in North America.

As for the iconic Land Cruiser, the U.S. model will reportedly be sold only with five seats as a “serious off-roader” without an emphasis on luxury. It will be heavily based on the next Tundra and offered at a significantly lower price, but its launch date is not known at this point.

Truck fans will want to know the next-generation Tundra will premiere in December 2021 for the 2022MY to inaugurate the TNGA-F platform. It’ll be equipped with a twin-turbo V6 hybrid for the range-topping model. As for the Tacoma, a next-gen model is scheduled for the 2024MY, while the Hilux and Fortuner are due to receive facelifts in the near future ahead of switching to the next gen in 2023. Interestingly, the insider doesn’t exclude the possibility of a unified Hilux and Tacoma model, but he remains cautious.

Toyota/Lexus are looking to drop the V8 engine in vehicles that cost less than $90,000 and will introduce a new twin-turbo V8 in 2022 in the LC-F.

Speaking of Lexus, the 2022MY will bring a facelift for the LS and ES sedans, while the GS is going to be retired. Apparently, the Mirai and ES are seen are replacements for the aging sedan, but it is believed Lexus dealers were shocked when the fuel cell rear-wheel-drive sedan was introduced with a Toyota badge rather than a Lexus.

On the SUV side, the entry-level UX will be facelifted during the 2021 calendar year for the 2022MY. The same model year will see the introduction of an all-new NX slated to come out in the fall of 2021 on the TNGA-K platform with five different powertrains, including a 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid with 40 miles (64 kilometers) of electric range. The NX is said to use a newly developed infotainment system with a 14-inch touchscreen as part of a “unique cockpit.” Some of the other tech will include a cloud-based navigation system and remote parking using a smartphone app, while the F-Sport model will offer 20-inch wheels. We’re being told it will have a “strikingly avant-garde design with revolutionary tech.”

Another model bound to ride on the TNGA-K platform will be the 2023 RX due to arrive in the 2022 calendar year as a “much better executed three-row family vehicle.” The current GX will remain in production until 2022, with a replacement currently in development for a 2023 launch.

The next LX will reportedly represent a “huge departure” from the current model. It’s said to become far more luxurious and “an entirely different vehicle” compared to the outgoing LX, with a twin-turbo V6 hybrid underneath the hood and a diesel outside of the United States. The next-gen LX is slated to come out sometime in 2022 and will be more along the lines of a Bentley Bentayga rather than a luxed-up Land Cruiser.