Automakers today are a bit leaky when it comes to new, unrevealed models – and it’s rarely their own fault. Sneaked photos are wreaking havoc, revealing new cars long before we’re supposed to see them. Thanks, smartphones. One unlucky vehicle to have its face shown to the world was the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63. This poor car was leaked on Instagram, which gave our friends at Kolesa.ru the ability to create a rendering of the new performance Mercedes – and we like what we see.

It’s no secret the next E-Class is keeping stylistic changes to a minimum, retaining much of the current car’s overall design. Mercedes’ own teasers preview a new E-Class that doesn’t look radically different from the model that’s on sale now. Every E-Class derivative will have new front and rear fascias while the AMG model gets a smoother chin. That’s what we see on the renderings, too.

The rendering’s front end does have that smooth upper Panamericana grille area that sits above an aggressive lower fascia with large intakes pushed to the corners. We can see Mercedes’ new headlights, though they look small in the rendering, which could be a result of the perspective. The lowered suspension and bigger wheels give it a sporty stance. At the rear, changes are just as subtle with a new taillight design, a new bumper, and other tweaks.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Rendering

2 Photos

The renderings don’t show the interior, though there will be changes there, too. The model will get Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, dual 10.25-inch screens, and more.

Mercedes will reveal the updated Mercedes E-Class sometime soon with the refreshed model hitting dealerships this simmer – at least in Europe. That means we’ll have to wait for the AMG E63 reveal until sometime later. It could debut late this year or in early 2021.