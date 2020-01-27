General Motors will begin production of a fully electric pickup in late 2021 as part of a $2.2 billion investment in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. The site will become the automaker's first factory to focus completely on building electric vehicles. There will be "a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs," according to the company's announcement, indicating this funding will be part of an even greater push into the EV market.

Gallery: Detroit-Hamtramck EV Factory Investment

5 Photos

"Our electric pickup will be the first of multiple electric truck variants we will build at Detroit-Hamtramck over the next few years," GM President Mark Reuss announced.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Bolt EV MSRP $ 37,495 MSRP $ 37,495 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Reuss didn't offer any specifics about the truck. In a statement to Reuters in 2019, company CEO Mary Barra said. "General Motors understands truck buyers and ... people who are new coming into the truck market. It will be a very capable truck, I’m pretty excited about it."

The renovated factory will also build the Cruise Origin. The fully autonomous EV is fully autonomous and would function as a small taxi for carrying groups of people. The plan is for them to ferry folks around San Fransisco first and then broaden the business to other cities.

The investment into the Detroit-Hamtramck will include making improvements to the plant's paint and body shops. The site will also get new machines, conveyors, controls, and tooling. The renovations will begin at the end of February 2020. When construction is complete, employment there will increase from around 900 people currently to over 2,200 workers.