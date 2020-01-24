The Super Bowl kicks off in Miami on February 2nd. But of course, even before the game starts, some companies are showing off their commercials ahead of time. The usual suspects, like Hyundai and Kia, have essentially shown the entirety of their ads – but for the first time since 1997, Porsche will also join the fray. And this teaser gives us something to look forward to.

Porsche's 60-second Super Bowl spot will feature multiple Porsche vehicles, including icons like the 917 K race car, the 918 hybrid hypercar, and of course, the 911. But the so-called "light-hearted chase" centers around one vehicle in particular: the electric Taycan, driven by a ninja and displayed front and center. The commercial is called, "The Heist," and the company filmed most of it in Germany – cities like Porsche's hometown of Stuttgart and Heidelberg, in particular.

"The spotlight and buzz around ads at this event make it a perfect venue for reaching new fans - in a fun way that connects with the game's themes of performance and competition," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. "A Porsche is always a driver's car, and the playful chase in 'The Heist' draws a clear line through decades of models to the Taycan. They all share the same soul."

For the time being, Porsche provides us with just a quick teaser of the spot, which you can watch at the top of this post. The full ad will air on February 2nd, highlighting the brand's more than 70 years of sports car and racing development. But even with icons in view, Porsche's Super Bowl means that the company is serious about promoting the Taycan, which, of course, is already on sale.

The base Porsche Taycan 4S starts at $103,800 and offers an electric range of 201 miles on a single charge. The performance-oriented Taycan Turbo and Turbo S models, meanwhile, start $150,900 and $185,000, respectively. The Turbo model gets the same 201 miles as the 4S, while the Turbo S sees that range figure drop to 192 miles.