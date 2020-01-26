1997 – that was the last time when Porsche had an ad during the Super Bowl. Fast forward to 2020, the Zuffenhausen brand is making its much-awaited return for the 54th edition of the “big game” with an excellent commercial you’ve probably seen already. The commercial titled “The Heist” is jam-packed with some of Porsche’s greatest hits – old and new – but there’s also an Easter Egg we almost missed. Well, almost.

Pause the video at the 0:44 mark and you’ll notice a blue 911 with a chunky rear wing and center-lock wheels resting in the background at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. That sure looks like the 992-gen GT3 judging by the taillights, chunky wing, and from the very little we can see of the car’s front fascia. The interesting car remains on screen for a couple of seconds and then reappears briefly at the 0:49 mark where the camera is closer to better show the wheel design and a bit of the nose.

Even though we don’t get to see the car in full, we think this Easter Egg is a sign Porsche will officially introduce the new 911 GT3 during the Super Bowl week. If our assumption is correct, it means we are only a few days away from checking out the first track-focused version of the 992 generation. It will follow the other 992 flavors released so far, the Carrera and Carrera S together with their all-wheel-drive “4” counterparts in both coupe and convertible body styles.

According to the rumor mill, the next GT3 will be powered by an upgraded variant of the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine. It is believed the flat-six derived from the 991.2-gen Speedster will be massaged to deliver as much as 550 horsepower, which would represent a healthy boost over the outgoing model with its 494 ponies. Nothing is official at this point, but there might be both a manual and a PDK in the mix, along with a Touring variant without that look-at-me rear wing.

We should learn more about the new GT3 in the coming days, so watch this space for all the details.