Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB for short) has a polarizing presence in the Porsche community because of proprietor Akira Nakai's preference for ultra-wide fenders, deep-dish wheels, and ground-scraping suspensions. Power upgrades don't necessarily have to be part of the package, which can give the creations a feeling of all-show-and-no-go. Still, if you have any curiosity about seeing what driving an RWB vehicle is like, then this is a must-see video.

Gallery: RWB Porsche 911 For Sale Video

14 Photos

RWB often gives unique names to its builds, and this one is simply "Race." By the firm's standards, this 993-generation 911 Carrera 2's appearance sits on the more modest end of the spectrum. The vehicle wears the tuner's customary big fenders and aggressive stance, but the massive rear wing, which is sometimes a styling element on its creations, is absent on this car. Instead, there's a spoiler back there. Satin-finish black paint covers the body.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 911 MSRP $ 92,350 MSRP $ 92,350 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Inside, this 911 has a pair of leather-trimmed Recaro racing chairs with huge bolsters. A roll cage replaces the rear seating. A red RWB-branded tachometer face and drilled gearshift knob are also among the unique tweaks.

The powertrain here has upgrades that push the 3.6-liter flat-six engine to around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), rather than the original 272 hp (203 kW). Testing in this video indicates the car can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5 seconds, and the RWB bodykit limits the top speed to 149 mph (240 kph).

If you watch this video and decide that this Porsche must be in your garage, then there's good news because it's for sale in the Netherlands. The dealer is asking €139,950 ($154,448 at current exchange rates), which is more than double the asking price of a Carrera 2 without the RWB modifications. The details indicate there are 65,417 miles (105.279 kilometers) on the odometer.