A Porsche 911 wearing a body kit from Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB for short) is already special enough, but a new show car from Forgestar Wheels makes the coupe even more extraordinary. A variety of additional modifications make it perfect for a day of canyon carving or maybe even an occasional track day.

23 Photos

This machine started as a 1995 911 with just 34,000 miles on the odometer, and RWB's Akira Nakai fitted the 17-piece widebody kit. To really make the wider fenders pop, the car wears eye-catching Riviera Blue paint. Clear corner markers and a Porsche OEM third brake light rear window spoiler add some special, little touches to the vehicle's appearance.

Forgestar contributes a set of its 18-inch M14 wheels with matte black centers and brushed metal rims with a tinted top coat. They measure 11 inches wide in front and 13.5 inches in the rear. Pirelli Corsa Tires wrap around them.

The mechanical tweaks include a set of KW V3 coilovers and Stoptech ST40 brakes with cross-drilled rotors. There's also a custom exhaust that exits out of carbon fiber tips.

The interior changes show a motorsport influence. Occupants sit in leather-upholstered Momo Super Cup Seats with the RWB logo on the headrest. Drivers grip a Momo Mod 7 steering wheel. A high-set CAE shifter means the driver doesn't have to move his or her hand very far to change gears. Brushed metal for the gauge surrounds and ignition trim, in addition to drilled pedals, add a visual flourish to the cabin.

Source: Forgestar Wheels