Audi, just like its German counterparts, has an expansive lineup of cars that ranges from regular daily commuters to special pumped-up versions that you can, well, still drive daily. With S and RS versions of its cars, Audi has put itself on the map for both regular car buyers and those who have the need for speed.

Depending on the size, each Audi car has its own merit, and of course, a price tag that matches the number of horses it can produce. But how do the RS models compare against each other in a drag race?

CarWow pits an interesting lineup in this latest drag race video uploaded over on its Youtube channel.

Gallery: Audi RS5 Vs RS3 Vs S4 Vs Old RS4 Drag Race

13 Photos

For this matchup, the U.K. based online car buying website puts the RS5 to the test against the RS3, S4, and interestingly, an old RS4. Before you watch the video on top of this page, let's compare the numbers here first, shall we?

First is the S4, which is powered by a 3.0L V6 turbodiesel that produces 347 horsepower (255 kiloWatts) and 516 pound-foot (700 Nm) of torque. It weighs 4,023 pounds (1,825 kilograms), making it the heaviest entry to this drag race.

Its older counterpart, the RS4 is a lot different from the current S4. Powered by naturally-aspirated 4.2L V8, the wagon makes 420 hp (309 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) torque, tipping the scales at 3,637 lbs (1,650 kg). Of note, it's the only car here that's equipped with a manual shift stick.

The biggest and the most powerful of the bunch, the RS5, punches 450 hp (331 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque from its 2.9L twin-turbo V6. It carries a lot of weight, though, at 3,792 lbs (1,720 kg).

On the other end of the spectrum, the smallest and lightest of the lot is the RS3, weighing only 3,373 lbs (1,530 kg). It produces respectable power figures, as well, with a 2.5L 5-cylinder engine that spews 400 hp (294 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque.

While the winner is quite predictable based on the numbers alone, the results are actually quite close. Watch the video on top of this page to find out.