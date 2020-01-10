The current Toyota Tundra has been on the market for an eternity (or 13 years, to be precise). But the company is finally bowing out the longstanding model in place of a new one. We know that the proposed 2021 truck will have more power, more tech, and in general, will be better looking than the one it replaces. Unfortunately, the camouflaged prototypes we've seen online over the past few months only tell us so much. So in order to guesstimate what the new Toyota Tundra might look like, we have to improvise.

Using the information we know about the upcoming Tundra and borrowing cues from other newer Toyota products like the RAV4 and the Highlander, we're able to visualize what we believe to be the upcoming Toyota Tundra (with some help from Photoshop). And frankly, if it looks anything like this, fans of the truck brand should be happy.

On the front end, our concept borrows cues from current Toyota products. The grille is an obvious nod to the current Tacoma TRD Pro, while the truck's headlights are reminiscent of the RAV4, but enlarged and better sculpted to fit seamlessly on the Tundra. And from what we can deduce of the taillights, wheels, and side profile, this 2021 Tundra rendering could realistically preview the edgy truck we expect from Toyota.

What you can't see in this lone concept, though, is what's under the hood. We already know that the new Toyota Tundra will likely use a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter hybrid V6 (borrowed from Lexus) good for up to 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). There could also be a Tundra hybrid, adding an electric assist to that same engine.

We don't know when Toyota will show the new Tundra, but like the current model, that truck should have a long life cycle lined with trim levels like the current 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and many others. Here's hoping the full-size pickup arrives sooner rather than later.