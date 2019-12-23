The Ford Crown Victoria is an interesting machine in the automotive realm. We say is instead of was because, despite being out of production for several years now, this big American sedan still has a devoted following around the entire world. What makes this interesting is that it’s a properly old-school car with its body-on-frame design, and for 20 years it endured virtually unchanged. By all rights, it should’ve disappeared with nary a second thought, but folks love the big Vic. So yeah, we can understand why TheSketchMonkey took up the Crown Vic’s cause.

The car is so big – in this case figuratively and literally – that the redesign is the subject of two videos. The crux of this modernization is to reduce the rounded lines that pretty much defined 1990s automotive styling, which is rather ironic considering the previous-gen Vic from 1980 through 1991 was pretty much a rectangle on wheels. It seems to go forward, the old-school sedan needs to go even older school. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

As such, the redesign squares up the sides and adds a front fascia full of straight lines. The wheel wells grow so as to better accommodate bigger rubber, and the big Crown Vic side mirrors are streamlined as well. The second video (below) is dedicated to the rear, and specifically the rear fascia with a tweaked design of the Vic’s iconic taillights. The lenses seem to go through several design phases before finally wrapping up as an inboard LED design with a single bar connecting them. It’s certainly a clean, edgy look.

If there’s any criticism at all here, it’s that the roof holds the rounded lines while the rest of the body squares itself up. As such, the tall, rounded greenhouse feels at-odds with the rest of the car. It’s a minor issue, and it certainly doesn’t dissuade us from issuing a plea to Ford for a Crown Victoria revival. Call us crazy, but a thoroughly modern Vic with body-on-frame construction and a relatively inexpensive price could be a sales winner.

Would you buy such a machine if Ford built it? Let us (and Ford) know what you think about such a grand idea below in the comments.