McLaren has a new speed king. A prototype of the production Speedtail (dubbed "XP2") hit its stated maximum speed of 250 miles per hour (403 kilometers per hour) this week at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Ground's runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida… even though it’s technically not street-legal in the States. That number breaks the internal record of 240.1-mph (386.4-kmh) once held by the iconic F1.

With McLaren chief test driver, Kenny Brack, at the helm, the Speedtail prototype reached its top speed a record 30 times on the stretch of three-mile pavement. This most-recent Speedtail test concludes a program of high-speed runs carried out by the company worldwide over the past few months. Testing also included speed runs in Idiada in Spain and Papenburg in Germany.

"It's fitting that the Speedtail's high-speed test program concluded with multiple maximum-speed runs at a location strongly associated with pushing the boundaries of extreme performance and engineering excellence," McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt, says.

"The Speedtail is a truly extraordinary car that epitomizes McLaren's pioneering spirit and perfectly illustrates our determination to continue to set new benchmarks for supercar and hypercar performance."

Producing 1,055 horsepower (787 kilowatts) and 848 pound-feet (1,150 Newton-meters), the McLaren Speedtail uses a gas-electric hybrid powertrain featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor. With that setup, the Speedtail can hit 186mph (300 kmh) in less than 13 seconds, continues on to a top speed of 250 mph – and should be good for a 0-60 time of around 2.5 seconds, by our best guess.

Deliveries for the McLaren Speedtail start in February 2020. The company will produce just 106 examples worldwide, each at a cost of around $2,240,000 (€1,970,000)... and all of them are already sold out.