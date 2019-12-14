The Aston Martin Vantage is the British marque's best-selling model. Revealed in 2017 as all new and a successor to a 12-year-old model, it's a buyer's entry point into the Aston Martin lifestyle, substantiated by a 50/50 weight distribution provided by its front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout.

The Vantage isn't a slow car even as an entry-level model. Powered by a Mercedes-AMG M177 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, the sports coupe is capable of spewing out impressive numbers – 503 horsepower (375 kiloWatts) and 505 pound-feet (685 Newton-meters) of torque to be exact. It's a perfect marriage of beauty and power – a truly worthy successor to the Vantage nameplate.

Gallery: 2018 Aston Martin Vantage

90 Photos

When the new Vantage first came into the limelight, it came with a claimed top speed of 195 miles per hour (314 kilometers per hour). Not too shabby, especially if you consider its six-digit-dollar price tag. But can the Aston Martin sports coupe translate this rating in a real-world test run?

The video on top of this page was posted by Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds, featuring its 15,000 feet (4,572 meters) of concrete and 2,000 feet (609.6 meters) of asphalt. It's important to note that this top speed run was done with a tailwind and 30.6 degrees Celsius (87 degrees Fahrenheit) surface temperature.

The whole top speed run covered a total of 2.3 mi (3.7 km). Now, with these numbers laid out along with a brief weather condition disclosed, can the Vantage reach its claimed top speed?

Watch the video on top of this page to find out, and do let us know your thoughts on the comments section below.