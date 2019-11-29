Back in July this year, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid made its official debut at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. It arrived as a smart-looking, eco-friendly family machine with a very interesting feature helping to boost the car's fuel efficiency. The solar roof is a completely new system developed especially for this vehicle, which charges the battery or an additional 808 miles (1,300 kilometers) of travel distance annually, provided it’s charged for six hours a day.

Gallery: Hyundai Sonata Hybrid spotted in the metal

4 Photos

To get a better idea of how the car looks like in real life, today we can share four photos taken by Motor1.com reader Dmitry somewhere in California. The car looks virtually identical to the one that was displayed in Seoul earlier this year but, obviously, the surrounding atmosphere is less glitzy. Even so, the Sonata Hybrid appears quite balanced and not even the mandatory U.S. orange side markers are able to ruin the harmonic lines.

The photos also give us a closer look at the model-specific alloy wheels which, in this case, are the optional 17-inchers. The upgraded looks they bring affects slightly the fuel efficiency as the economy drops slightly to 19.1 km/l (5.23 liters / 100 km or 45 mpg) from 20.1 km/l (4.97 liters / 100 km or 47.3 mpg) with the standard 16-inch wheels. Bear in mind that these numbers are according to the South Korean fuel consumption rating system.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Sonata MSRP $ 23,580 MSRP $ 23,580 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It’s important to note that the “Manufacturer” label on this car’s registration plate indicates that this Sonata Hybrid belongs to Hyundai. We think the South Korean manufacturer is preparing the hybrid sedan for a launch in the United States sometime next year. Currently, the only available new Sonata in America is the regular variant with a starting price of $23,400.

Thanks to Dmitry for sending us the photos!