At the 2019 world finals of the FIA-Certified Gran Turismo Championship in Monte Carlo, Lamborghini unveiled the V12 Vision Gran Turismo concept that was teased earlier this week. The prototype displayed there is, in fact, an actual single-seater, which will be available for gamers to drive in Gran Turismo Sport for PlayStation 4 from the spring of next year.

Gallery: Lamborghini V12 Vision Gran Turismo

24 Photos

As with most previous Vision Gran Turismo concepts from manufacturers like Jaguar, Bugatti, Hyundai, Zagato, and many more, the design of Lambo’s latest hypercar can be best described as super dramatic. It’s actually very difficult to say which exterior component acts as a roof and which one is the door but, at the same time, it somehow manages to look harmonic and is not too busy on the eye. Mitja Borkert, director of Lamborghini’s design center, explains more:

“The Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo was designed to be the best virtual car ever for all the young gamers and fans who love our brand. It is an opportunity for the genius and talent of our designers to fully express themselves and imagine a car that is not only fascinating and incredible to drive, but also reflects the design center’s commitment to developing innovative technologies, especially in the field of light materials and hybridization."

Speaking of hybridization, the V12 Vision Gran Turismo uses the same electrified powertrain that powers the Sian. The Italian company is not revealing more tech details about its latest creation but most of you can probably recall the Sian has a 6.5-liter V12 naturally aspirated engine accompanied by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for a grand total of 819 horsepower (602 kilowatts). Lambo’s first-ever hybrid sprints from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds and the top speed is electronically governed at 217 mph (350 kph).

As far as the new concept’s dynamic capabilities are concerned, we’ll have to wait until the car debuts for the Gran Turismo Sport to know more.