Say what you will about Ford’s bold decision to use the “Mustang” nameplate for an SUV, but there’s no denying the Mach-E carries design traits inspired by the sports cars. The Blue Oval has released some footage allowing us to get to know better its completely new EV that aims to go up against Tesla’s forthcoming Model Y. Aside from putting the spotlight on the design, we can also briefly see how the vehicle behaves in a brief acceleration test.

While the exterior takes the pony car’s styling cues and adapts them to the SUV shape, the cabin is a completely new development with the focal point being the giant touchscreen display. Measuring a whopping 15.5 inches, the display is one of the largest in the business and uses a next-generation infotainment system to accentuate this is truly a completely new vehicle from Ford.

We get to see a prototype of the Mustang Mach-E in the Premium Edition guise swiftly accelerating from a standstill to 70 mph (112 km/h). The fastest of the bunch will be a GT Performance Edition able to do the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in the mid-3-second-range thanks to a more than generous output of 459 horsepower (342 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque.

Much like the Mustang we all know and appreciate, its SUV counterpart is going to be available with a rear-wheel-drive layout, but people will also be able to get the Mach-E with AWD. At least 300 of EPA-rated miles are being promised for the version with the highest range, which should be enough for most people.

It remains to be seen how people will react to Ford’s decision to associate Mustang with an SUV, but there’s no denying the Mach-E seems promising, at least on paper. It further goes to show more and more automakers – not just luxury brands – are ready for the EV era and Ford is just getting started with its zero-emissions agenda.